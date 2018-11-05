Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,115 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 87.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,225,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 51.7% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 803,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,004,000 after purchasing an additional 273,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 391,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5597 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 target price on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

