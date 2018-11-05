Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 22,552 Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 149,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cohu by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cohu by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

