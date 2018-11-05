Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total value of $11,139,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532 shares in the company, valued at $592,600.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,621 shares of company stock valued at $91,928,242. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,057.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

