Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDRX. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 149,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.