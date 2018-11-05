Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $27.69 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

In other news, insider David D. Chang acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $13,500,000 over the last three months.

