Alliant Energy (LNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, Director Deborah B. Dunie bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.