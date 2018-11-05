Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stake Increased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 249,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 37,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,250 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Howard Weil started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $42.47 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

