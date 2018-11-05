Alibaba Group (BABA) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) received a $195.00 target price from Barclays in a report issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. CLSA set a $240.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.94.

BABA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $147.11. 131,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,321,452. The company has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

