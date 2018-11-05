Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a weight rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 717,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 129.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 304,490 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 801,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

