Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $36,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,962 shares of company stock valued at $131,638. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.84% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

