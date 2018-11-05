Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note released on Thursday.

AGIO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $209,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $986,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,343. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 430,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

