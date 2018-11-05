AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $493.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

