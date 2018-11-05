AFLAC (AFL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.54.

AFL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 49,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AFLAC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

