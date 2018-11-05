Aetna Inc (AET) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Aetna makes up about 4.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $47,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AET. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Aetna by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aetna by 3,076.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AET. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:AET opened at $198.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $206.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

