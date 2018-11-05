Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of Aerohive Networks worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,659,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerohive Networks stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

