Aecom (ACM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Aecom has set its FY18 guidance at $2.50-2.90 EPS.
Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACM stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Aecom Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.
