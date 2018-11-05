Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,667 Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT accounts for 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 167.5% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the third quarter worth about $211,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

BMV IXUS opened at $56.40 on Monday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a one year low of $1,050.00 and a one year high of $1,260.00.

