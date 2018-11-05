Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,732,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 493,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $77.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

