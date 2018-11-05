Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,634 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $57.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $2,072,372. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

