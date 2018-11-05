Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,629 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.08. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

