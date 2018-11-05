Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,100 shares of company stock worth $7,656,625 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

