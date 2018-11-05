Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 4,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,062 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.68 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

