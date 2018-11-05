ACCO Brands (ACCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.26 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,482.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Boris Elisman purchased 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,542.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,639.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,647 shares of company stock worth $156,253 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 710.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 90.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

