Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an add rating and a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on the stock.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.85) on Friday. Accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,385 ($31.16).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

