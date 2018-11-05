Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,065 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 81.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.52.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

