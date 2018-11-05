Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,862,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 234,188 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,226,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 287,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PARR shares. Cowen cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

