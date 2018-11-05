Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Korn/Ferry International worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

