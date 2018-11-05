ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our $60 PT is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $69/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY22 GAAP EPS of $4.09 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $50/share (discount rate 10%, growth rate 2.5%).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,210,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

