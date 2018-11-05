Absolute Software (ABT) PT Raised to C$8.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABT. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,789. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.37.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$31.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.60 million.

In other news, insider Todd Wakerley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.89, for a total value of C$25,248.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,917 shares of company stock valued at $58,608.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.