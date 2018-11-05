Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.47% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Abeona announced a license agreement for Regenxbio’s (RGNX – NR) NAV AAV9 vector for the treatment of four diseases: Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), Infantile Batten disease (CLN1 disease), and Juvenile Batten disease (CLN3 disease).””

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABEO. BidaskClub downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

ABEO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.27. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,075. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 881.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 47.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,094,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,016 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 626,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

