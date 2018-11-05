$968.80 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report sales of $968.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $957.69 million to $985.00 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $892.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.93 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

