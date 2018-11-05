8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of 8X8 worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in 8X8 by 37.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 29.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $17.84 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $31,011.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $97,925.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

