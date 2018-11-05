8,592 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $301,769,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $142,352,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $133,879,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $106,645,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $48,127,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

