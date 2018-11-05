7,503 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 159.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $52.20 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

