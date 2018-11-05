5,565 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,813,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

NYSE:VICI opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 152.87, a current ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

