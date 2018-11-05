$414.21 Million in Sales Expected for Corelogic Inc (CLGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce $414.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.94 million and the highest is $426.80 million. Corelogic posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $167,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,128 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,034. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

