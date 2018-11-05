$409.01 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to report sales of $409.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.41 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. Qiagen reported sales of $396.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 548.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $316,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $36.84 on Monday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

