$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

KMI stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 217,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,068,434. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.