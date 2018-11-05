$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.01 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $17.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $34.27. 729,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

