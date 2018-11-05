$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to report sales of $35.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.99 million and the lowest is $35.07 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $130.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $133.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.92 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $160.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.9 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

