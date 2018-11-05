340 Shares in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $260.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.08 and a 52-week high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “$291.92” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “$293.94” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

