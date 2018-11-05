$34.19 Million in Sales Expected for ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) will report sales of $34.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.08 million. ASV reported sales of $30.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full year sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $131.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.34 million, with estimates ranging from $140.70 million to $141.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ASV had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASV. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASV by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASV by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASV by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,863. ASV has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.60.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

