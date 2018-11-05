$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (X) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.11 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $15.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 5.01%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,697,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,244,000 after acquiring an additional 240,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in United States Steel by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 131,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 69,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

