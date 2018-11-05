2,725 Shares in Dover Corp (DOV) Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

