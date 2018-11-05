2,715 Shares in Twilio Inc (TWLO) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of TWLO opened at $74.32 on Monday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $70,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,477 shares of company stock worth $14,711,857 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

