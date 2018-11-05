$24.33 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc (VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce sales of $24.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $24.60 million. Veracyte posted sales of $19.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $90.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $90.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.53 million, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $112.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,752.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,400. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

