1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 15,161.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the second quarter worth approximately $41,982,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 27.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 14,001.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,070,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBT stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

