1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (FGM) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FGM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD during the second quarter valued at $2,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,862,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD during the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 93.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

FGM opened at $42.36 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

