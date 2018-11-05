1ST Source Bank Sells 6,428 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NYSE ORCL opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

