13,255 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Purchased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,605,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,744,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,411,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $65.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

